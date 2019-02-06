Broxtowe MP backs EU chief over ‘hell’ comments

Broxtowe’s MP has come to the defence of the European Council president after he claimed there was a “special place in hell” for those who promoted Brexit.

Donald Tusk, speaking in Brussels said: “I have been wondering what the special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it.”

Anna Soubry, Broxtowe MP has claiming he had been “wildly misquoted” after national papers carried the story.

In a Tweet she said the EU Council boss was “#TellingItAsItIs” later on she said: “He was speculating about the people who led Leave, not the millions of good people they conned with fake promises they cannot deliver on.”

Conservative MP Peter Bone said in Parliament that Mr Tusk’s comment was an “outrageous insult”.