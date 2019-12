All seats in Nottinghamshire outside of the city have been won by the Conservatives as Boris Johnson brought home the biggest Tory majority since Margaret Thatcher.

We are running our live blog throughout the night, with updates as they come in for each of our seats across North Notts. Updates are coming in about each seat in our area, as well as across the border in Derbyshire, which has seen veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner leaving the House of Commons after 49 years.