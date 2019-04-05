Homes planned at former Eastwood factory site

The site of a former Eastwood factory which made seating for the automotive industry could become a new housing development including 150 homes.

Beamlight Automotive Seating, a manufacturer which can be traced back to the 1930s, collapsed in 2012 and its old factory in Newmanleys Road was demolished not long afterwards.

A planning application was submitted by Persimmon Homes for the development of the brown field land, where, it says Broxtowe Borough Council has “positive intentions to deliver housing”.

Persimmon says approval has already been given for 30 homes on the site and a joint application with St Modwen Properties for an additional 120 homes is awaiting approval.

The properties would be a mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom starter and family homes.

The developer says that due to the site’s industrial past, ground decontamination would have to take place before houses were built, and a three-metre sound barrier would be erected to combat noise from the nearby A610.

It says the development would benefit from nearby local facilities and existing transport networks.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Nottingham said: “We have submitted a joint application with St Modwen Properties for the approval of 120 new homes on land off Newmanleys Road.

“This is in addition to the previous 30 homes that have already been approved on the site.

“The development will regenerate brownfield land and provide a range of starter homes to larger family homes, including two, three, four and five bedroom properties.

“We hope to begin development later this year, subject to planning approval.”

A spokesman for Broxtowe Borough Council added: “Following outline planning permission being granted for the site of the former Beamlight site, Newmanleys Road in Eastwood, the council has received a reserved matters application for 120 dwellings on the site which provides specific details of the proposed dwellings.

“The council will consider the application in due course.”

The homes correlate with the council’s plan to build houses on brown belt sites.