How your MP voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal

391 MP's voted against the Prime Minister's deal and 242 voted for the deal last night. Tonight MP's will vote on a 'No Deal' Brexit. Here is how your MP voted.

1. Ben Bradley MP - Mansfield This Conservative Party member voted with the government.

2. Gloria De Piero MP - Ashfield This Labour Party member voted against the government.

3. Alex Norris MP - Nottingham North This Labour Party member voted against the government.

4. Dennis Skinner MP - Bolsover This Labour Party member voted against the government.

