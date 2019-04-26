Hucknall Labour party slams "misleading" local election claims

Hucknall's Labour party has branded claims made in the Dispatch by Ashfield council leader Jason Zadrozny as "distortion, deflection and deceit."

In the Dispatch article, published today, the Ashfield Independents leader claimed Hucknall Labour spent £3 million on "shrinking our bins".

Labour campaigner John Wilkinson said: "Not content with claiming credit for many initiatives introduced by the Labour Council, he continues to mislead residents by claiming that, “when Hucknall Labour spent £3 million on shrinking our bins, fly-tipping went through the roof.”

"Ignoring the ludicrous notion that a town Labour Party could spend anything like £3 million on anything, the truth is that NO-ONE spent £3 million in relation to the bins.

"The previous Labour-led county council made brilliant use of environmental credits from the government to bring about a system that continues to save millions for the Nottinghamshire taxpayer.

"It is under the Ashfield Independents, playing politics as usual, that fly-tipping increased in Ashfield. If councillor Zadrozny can only win by deceit, he, and his political party, does not deserve to win at all."