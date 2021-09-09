Kimberley MP determined to secure £20 million for town and ensure region is not 'left behind'

MP Darren Henry in Kimberley town centre.

Mr Henry spoke about the importance of narrowing the investment gap between the East and West Midlands, welcoming the Government’s levelling up and towns deals funds helping to revitalise long forgotten towns and communities across the region.

This includes funding commitments already made for Broxtowe such as the £21.1 million allocated for Stapleford and an opportunity to secure £20 million for Kimberley through the levelling up bid.

He said: “These announcements about investing in our region are most welcome, offering the opportunity to create new jobs and business for years to come.

"This will ensure that businesses and livelihoods will not just survive after Covid but will thrive.

“Investment into transport, particularly, the HS2 Eastern Leg, remains key to unlocking the future potential of the region.

“Despite suffering from lower levels of investment into transport than other regions of the country, the East Midlands has managed to deliver comparable levels of GDP clearly demonstrating the unwavering potential that major infrastructure projects like HS2 will bring to the region.”

Mr Henry reiterated the importance of ensuring the project is delivered in full and pressing for a firm commitment that the East Midlands Hub is located at Toton.

He said: “Connectivity is a vital element to maximising the economic benefits that East Midlands businesses have to offer.

“Having the East Midlands Hub located at Toton is the only way that this can be achieved, offering easy access to the key areas and employment sites and providing the opportunity for real economic growth across the region.”

Furthermore, the MP highlighted the need to invest in digital connectivity.

As co-chair of the Midlands Engine All Party Parliamentary Group, Mr Henry will be facilitating a meeting to discuss broadband and connectivity in the region, seeking to remove the disparities in the levels of digital infrastructure across the Midlands.