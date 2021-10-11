Leader claims Ashfield being 'blackmailed' by government over new housing

And Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) added that the government could strip the council of all planning powers if the authority doesn’t adopt the local plan – which includes Underwood, Selston and Jacksdale.

The council has been under fire over its housing proposals for the district – notably for plans to build 3,000 homes on green belt land in Hucknall.

But Coun Zadrozny says that unless they do it to meet Government housing targets for Ashfield, decisions on future planning applications could be made for the district by Nottinghamshire County Council or even in Whitehall itself.

Coun Jason Zadrozny is blaming the Government

Coun Zadrozny said: “We have set out the reality to government that we can only build 1,109 houses on former industrial land.

"To ask this council to give permission for 8,226 houses is as unrealistic as it is unfair.

"Yet, Government bosses tell us that we must bulldoze our beloved green belt to meet their targets.

"If we don’t they will strip our council of powers and hit us financially.

"We are being essentially blackmailed – pure and simple.”

Coun Zadrozny highlighted the controversy in South Oxfordshire last year when the district council were forced to accept a plan for 13,500 houses in December 2020 – the majority on green belt – after the government stepped in and threatened the council with severe penalties if it didn’t.

Coun Zadrozny has now written to Government asking them to clarify comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at last week’s Conservative party conference when he said the Government didn’t plan to insist on building on green belt.

Coun Zadrozny continued: “We intend to complete the first part of the consultation which ends in November but then will be looking for direction from the Government on how to proceed.

"I would ask any concerned resident to take part in the consultation.

"However, if Boris Johnson is true to his word, then our housing targets will be dramatically reduced.