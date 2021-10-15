Nottinghamshire council leaders pay tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess

Sir David, the MP for Southend West, was attacked and stabbed several times while meeting constituents at his regular surgery, held at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.

He is the first serving MP to be killed since Labour's Jo Cox was murdered in West Yorkshire in 2016

Essex Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sir David Amess was murdered while attending a constituency surgery. Photo: Tolga Akmen/Getty

Police also say they have recovered a knife and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader and leader of the Ashfield Independents group on Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is terrible news.

"It is tragic that someone who gave his life to serving the public has lost his life, only a few years after the murder of Jo Cox.

"I know that councils like Nottinghamshire County Council have taken steps to protect their politicians after the murder of Jo Cox.

"This includes providing them with the technology to alert authorities quickly if they feel threatened.

“On behalf of Ashfield District Council, we send our condolences to the family of Mr Amess, the Conservative Party and his constituents in Southend.

"It’s imperative that public servants feel safe when carrying out their very public roles.

"We’re all subject to threats online and in person and I hope that, in tribute to the life of Mr Amess, steps are taken to protect politicians at all levels.”

Coun David Mellen (Lab), city council leader, said: “The death of Sir David Amess after he was stabbed while carrying out his duties as an MP is utterly tragic.

"My thoughts go out at this terrible time to all who knew and loved him.

Politicians being able to meet and listen to the people who elected them is one of the central parts of our democracy.