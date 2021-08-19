Nottinghamshire residents urged to 'go green for September'

The challenge will run throughout September and offers residents the opportunity to sign up and join the fight against climate change.

The campaign asks residents to take small actions that will make big differences and those taking part will receive a daily dose of green tips, along with a challenge, September 1 direct to their inbox.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of transport and environment committee, said: “Joining the fight against climate change has never been more important.

Coun Neil Clarke and Julie Adams from Veolia launching the campaign

"Nottinghamshire has declared a climate emergency and we need to do everything we can to tackle this and move towards carbon neutrality.

"The more we can do locally, even the small things, all add up and can help reduce the impact that we have, not just here in Nottinghamshire, but right across the country.

“The pandemic has affected the overall recycling rate for Nottinghamshire in 2020-21 with more people being at home in the day and substantially more waste being generated as a result.

"Common recyclables such as paper, card, plastic bottles, yoghurt pots and margarine tubs are often ending up in the general waste rather than the recycling bin, and previous analysis showing up to 20 per cent of the material in the general waste bin could have been recycled through either the current kerbside services or in local bring banks.

"We are committed to improving this and hope that our Go Green for September campaign will help encourage residents re-focus their minds to recycle right and improve waste and recycling habits across the county.”

Lea Hawkes, general manager at Veolia, added: "Recycling and waste minimisation play a vital part in the fight against climate change and we want to make sure that it is firmly on the agenda.

"Signing up to the challenge is a great opportunity for residents to make a difference and help us to recycle more for Nottinghamshire.”

As well as the challenges, the campaign will also have regular competitions with prizes to be won.