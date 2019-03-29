Notts MPs vote differently as Theresa May’s Brexit deal defeated again

On the day the UK was originally scheduled to the leave the European Union MPs voted against the Withdrawal Agreement by 344 votes to 286. The defeat means the UK is now due to leave the bloc on April 12 after being granted an extension to Article 50. That extension would have been until May 22 if the deal had been passed. MPs were voting on the Withdrawal Agreement – the document outlining how the UK’s exit from the EU would work – and not the Political Declaration, which outlines the future relationship between the two.





Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield The Conservative MP voted for the Withdrawal Agreement.

Gloria De Piero, MP for Ashfield The Labour MP voted against the Withdrawal Agreement.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough The Conservative MP voted for the Withdrawal Agreement.

John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw This Labour member voted for the Withdrawal Agreement.

