Remainer Nottinghamshire residents gearing up for People’s Vote march

Coach loads of campaigners from Nottingham are travelling to London on Saturday (March 23) to join the People’s Vote March - protesting for a second referendum on Brexit.

Many more are expected to make their way individually by car and train.

People's Vote event held at Victoria Hall in Sheffield'Anna Soubry MP speaking at the event

More than 700,000 people from across the country attended the last march in October to demand that voters should be given the final say on the Brexit deal.

Organisers say Saturday’s march could be even bigger as people become “increasingly frustrated” with the Brexit negotiations.

Susan Martin, one of the founding members of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire People’s Vote Group, said they’ve had to lay on extra transport because the demand has been so high.

She said: “At this critical time, our voice has never been more important. We’ll be marching in large numbers because we must send a message to government that we won’t accept this broken Brexit being forced on us. Not in our name!”

The People’s Vote campaign has the support of several local MPs across the political spectrum.

Lilian Greenwood, MP for Nottingham South, said: “Almost three years since the EU referendum our country is more divided than ever and we face an escalating crisis over Brexit. This is a direct result of the Prime Minister’s utterly failed approach.

“Her deal is a bad deal which fails to protect the interests of our country.

“My constituents - whether they voted Leave or Remain - have overwhelmingly asked me to vote against it.

“Parliament has now rejected it twice and rather than hoping that MPs have changed their minds, she should be prepared to ask the public what they think.

“No wonder so many Nottingham residents are going to London on Saturday to join the march calling on the Government to ‘Put it to the People’. They have my full support. The Prime Minister must listen!”

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry and Nottingham East MP Chris Leslie are also strong supporters of the People’s Vote campaign.

There will also be counter-protests within Nottinghamshire this weekend, as Nigel Farage brings his March to Leave ‘Brexit Betrayal’ through Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe.

It will set off from Mansfield at 8am on Saturday, March 23, and make its way towards Newstead Village, Nuthall and to Anna Soubry’s Beeston base.

Motorists will also protest against the government’s handling of Brexit tomorrow, March 22, with a ‘Go Slow for Brexit’ drive on the M1 motorway.

Motorists will meet at the IKEA on Giltbrook Retail Park, near junction 26 of the M1, and drive up and down the motorway from junction 26 to 28 and back, at a speed of just 30 miles per hour.

To get involved with the People’s Vote march, click HERE.

To get involved with the Brexit Betrayal march, click HERE.

To get involved with ‘Go Slow for Brexit’, search for the event on Facebook.