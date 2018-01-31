Primary School’s Growth Project to promote teamwork and creativity

A Kimberley school has launched a new initiative to promote skills including teamwork and creativity.

Hollywell Primary School‘s Growth Project focuses on imagination, resilience, voice, teamwork, creativity and logical thinking and each week the children work in small groups on activities including orienteering, rock climbing, healthy cooking and Forest School.

Project lead and deputy head, Tracey Harlin, said: “The children are thoroughly enjoying our new approach, the positive outcomes of which we believe, will have a beneficial impact on learning and progress.”