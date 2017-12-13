Pupils design MP’s cards

Two talented primary school pupils have had their Christmas pictures turned into cards to be sent to hundreds of people from Eastwood MP, Gloria De Piero.

Gloria’s annual Christmas card design competition attracted dozens of entries from children attending schools across her constituency.

After a tough time picking two winning festive pictures – one for the Eastwood area and one for the Ashfield area – Ms De Piero visited the winners last week to give them their prizes.

The winners were four-year-old Tamarni Levy, from Brookhill Leys Primary School in Eastwood and Chloe Filipek 10, from Selston’s Holly Hill Primary School.

Their designs have now been professionally printed onto cards thanks to the generosity of sponsors Van Elle, and these will be sent out to people, organisations and businesses across Ashfield, Eastwood and beyond.

She said: “There were so many beautiful Christmassy pictures sent in by schoolchildren from all over the area, that choosing winners was not an easy task.

“A big well done to Tamarni and Chloe, whose designs just really stood out and captured that festive feeling. Thank you to everyone who entered the competition and to Van Elle for its continued support.”

Me De Piero presented the winners with copies of their winning cards and certificates to honour their achievement.