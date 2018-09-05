Put the flags out for Brinsley Headstocks nature reserve!

They’ve put the flags out in celebration at the popular wildlife and heritage site, Brinsley Headstocks.

Community Green Flags to be exact because the nature reserve has been awarded a hat-trick of them over the past three years.

Members of the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks group got together with the Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun Derek Burnett, to mark the treble and raise the flag.

In this hat-trick year, the Friends group decided it would like to display the flag and, thanks to funding from Tesco’s ‘Bags Of Help’ scheme, it was able to buy and install a flagpole.

The ‘Bags Of Help’ scheme raises money from the sale of carrier bags at Tesco stores and pumps it into worthy, local community projects across the UK.

Friends group chairman, Ken Hamilton, said: “We know how much green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the headstocks site to such a high standard.”

Flags are given to green spaces that are assessed by independent judges and score highly on a number of criteria. They are considered the benchmark of a good-quality open space.

The land at the headstocks site is owned by Broxtowe Borough Council, which says that the success there is “all down to the hard work and dedication of the Friends”, a voluntary group formed ten years ago to help maintain and develop Brinsley’s old mining site.

Working in partnership with the council and other groups, it is active all year round, carrying out a range of work, aimed at improving the site for visitors and wildlife.

One of its main events is coming up this Sunday when it stages its annual Headstocks Festival from 11 am to 4 pm. A fun day out for the whole family, the festival features a host of attractions, including live music, food and drink and a variety of stalls.

A traditional bodger will demonstrate how tools, implements, items of furniture and fencing can be made by hand, using natural woodland resources. And the festival will feature a display of birds of prey, as well as the results of a moth count the previous evening.

Throughout the day, there will be free guided walks of the nature reserve to explain local heritage and point out interesting wildlife.

Admission and parking are free, although donations are welcomed to help cover organisational costs and ongoing expenses.

The Friends group is always happy to welcome new members and anyone willing to volunteer as a helper at the nature reserve.