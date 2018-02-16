Quad bike man was carrying drugs in Forest Town

A Mansfield man who took his friend shopping on an unregistered quad bike in the early hours of the morning tried to flee when challenged by police, a court heard.

Robert Edmunds was first spotted by plainclothes officers on Crown Farm Way, at around 1.45am, on October 12 last year, but turned off down a narrow track and they were unable to follow him.

He was later seen carrying a passenger on the pillion, along Clipstone Road West, at 3.30am, and heading for the forecourt of a garage.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He quickly put it into reverse and the quad bike over balanced and fell over.

“There was a short chase and he was detained.”

At the police station, MDMA and amphetamine were found on Edmunds.

When interviewed, he said he had taken a friend to do some shopping at the garage.

The 33-year-old, of Laurel Avenue, Forest Town, admitted using a vehicle without third party insurance or a licence, as well as possession of the Class B drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was last before the courts in March 2017 for driving offences, and had previous convictions for drug offences in 2014.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Edmunds suffers from mental health problems, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and a personality disorder.

“He tried to run from the police but didn’t really get very far,” said Mr Greaves.

“He has an amphetamine problem. He has been trying to manage his drug use.”

Sentencing was adjourned until February 27 for probation reports.