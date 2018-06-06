Record number of visitors at Nuthall family fun day

Now in its seventh year Nuthall Parish Council saw a record number of visitors to its Family Fun Day.

More than 1,000 people went along to the free event which was held at Nuthall’sBasil Russell Recreation Ground.

The Mayor of Broxtowe Derek Burnett and his wife Sonia officially opened the Fun Day.

The day saw an appearance from Simon Austin aka Jolly Jingles who gave two performances of his Punch and Judy shows.

Nuthall and District First Responders contributed by running art and colouring sessions while being there in the event of any medical issues.

There was a wide variety of stalls, Hook a Duck, Circus skills, table tennis, pony rides and a mini beach and paddling pool.

A Go Karting arena proved popular and competition winners in different challenges were rewarded by earning special medals .

There was also a demonstration by Kimberley Shotokan Karate Club, while Nuthall Bowls Club welcomed children and adults to its Green for practice sessions and leaders and members of the Beauvale District Scouts provided food and refreshments in the pavilion.

Resident Isobel Scott, who was attending with her children, said: “It has been a brilliant event in which fun, friendship and community spirit has shone through.”

And Eileen and Guy Spivey from Nuthall were also impressed.

Eileen said: “Nuthall Parish Council has provided a splendid fun filled event which has brought the community together and shown that people of all ages can have fun without breaking the bank.”