Refreshing to see a royal birth not dominating the news agenda

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, writes Steve N Allen.

Not for having the baby, that goes without saying, but congratulations for having a baby without it taking over the whole news agenda.

With previous royal sprogs the news channels went into overdrive. I have seen the brickwork of the Lindo Wing far more than I have ever looked at the outside of my own

house.

It's fun to watch Kay Burley have a televised stress fit on Sky News but it seems like a whole day is taken by baby watch.

If it's the birth of your own child that consumes your day at least you get a cigar at the end of it.

With a royal birth the country goes on pause for ages for a glimpse of the newborn with no name.

I think they often name it after whichever pub they drive past on the way home.

I know some people will say that we're paying for that child so we should get to see it, but I know a lot of guys who pay for a child they don't get to see, so it might be useful if more of us have sympathy for that.

The only downside is that we didn't get to see Prince Harry try to work the car seat.

That was many people';s favourite part of all the Wills and Kate births.

He can fly a helicopter but you could see the panic in his eyes when he had to get that baby seat attached.

The new lad is seventh in line to the throne in a family with long-living genes, the best food and medical care in a time when they don't have to go into battle on horseback.

At the moment they have the level of spectacle in keeping with that fact.

So, to Harry and Meghan, I say congratulations.