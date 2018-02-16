RESCUE ME: Can you give Fidget a home?

Fidget is a six-year-old Staffie cross who came to the centre through no fault of his own, and due to his sometimes timid nature would prefer a quiet home with patient owners who will give him the time he needs to bond.

He likes meeting new dogs but does prefer calmer ones so would benefit from further socialisation with dogs. He will also need training when off lead to develop an effective recall.

Fidget loves to spend his time in the field running around and exploring, he is a very cheeky character!

Once he knows you, Fidget is a very affectionate boy and enjoys a fuss, all he needs now is a loving home.

If you think you could provide this lovely lad a caring home you can visit him at: RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Shelter, 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG12 2DW. Telephone: 01158 550222, email: info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk or visit www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk

Picture courtesy of Beverley Perkins.