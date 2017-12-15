REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

Inmates at HMP Nottingham can choose from :

Sliced roast turkey or sliced roast beef with

Pigs in blankets

Stuffing ball

Seasonal vegetables

New potato

Roast potato Gravy

Halal choice: Halal Roast Beef

Vegetarian Choice/Vegan choice: Vegetable Steak Pie

Diversity Choice: Tandoori Chicken

Dessert: Christmas Pudding and custard

And those at HMP Ranby have the option of:

Soup of the day & half a baguette

Roast Half Chicken

Salmon en croute

Vegan schnitzel

Kilted Sausage

Sage & Onion Stuffing

Roast Potatoes

Seasonal vegetables

Gravy

Christmas Pudding & Custard Slice

Inmates at HMP Whatton can choose from:

1. Roast Beef (Halal)

2. Roast Turkey, Chipolata and Stuffing (Non-Halal)

3. Homemade Vegetable Pastry Lattice (Vegan Adapted)

4. Homemade Fish Cake & Sweet Chilli Sauce

Roast Potatoes

New Potatoes

Brussel Sprouts

Baby Carrots / Garden Peas

Gravy

Christmas Pudding (No alcohol) and Vanilla Flavoured Sauce

(Special Diets Alternative) or Fresh Fruit