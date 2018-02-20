RISE AND SHINE: Start your day with us

Good morning and welcome to Rise and Shine.

Please keep refreshing the page for updates...

Weather

Today's forecast according to the Met Office...

"Most places dry with some sunny spells, particularly in the west. Eastern areas will tend to be cloudier, with some outbreaks of rain possible, perhaps spreading to western areas later. A blustery northwesterly wind will pick up through the morning. Maximum temperature 9 °C."

Traffic

One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M1 Northbound between J29A Erin Road and J30 A616. Lane one (of four) is closed.