Running a half marathon to help save Rumbletums

A woman from Nuthall who hates running will take on a half marathon in a bid to save a popular Kimberley project.

Lauren Mowberry, 26, who is originally from Nuthall but now lives in Oxford, will run the Oxford half marathon in October in aid of the Rumbletums project in Victoria Street - a scheme supporting people with disabilities in the town.

Jeff Buck and Abbi Faulkner from Rumbletums with The Nottingham's Chief Executive David Marlow. Kimberley based Rumbletums has received �3,250 to fund to fund the 'Rumbletums Training Project' to pay for a full-time support worker to train young people with learning difficulties real work experience.

Rumbletums is facing an adverse period in its seven year history as, having rented its premises at a discounted rate, its landlord wants to sell the building within the next year at a cost of £200,000.

This means the project must raise the money to prevent either closing down completely or being forced to move to a different location, and Lauren wants neither of these.

She said: “Rumbletums is a scheme which is very close to my heart because I have two sisters with Down’s syndrome - Nicola and Claire - and my mum helped in setting up Rumbletums in 2011.

“It gives Nicola the chance to volunteer once a week where she doesn’t need family with her for support, and you can see that her confidence and her social interaction skills have improved massively since she started.

Lauren pictured with sisters Nicola (left) and Claire (right)

“It would be such a shame to see it close because it has become a bit of a community hub in the town, and when I got to volunteer there during university I felt how connected the public is with the cafe.

“In the past I have tried to run but I could never really get into it, though I have always fancied doing something for charity and when I heard Rumbletums needed help I thought this was the perfect time to give it a try.”

Lauren has set a target of £750 to raise, but thinks that, having raised £650 already, she could surpass at least £1,000 when the half marathon arrives on October 7.

Rumbletums trustee Jeff Buck has expressed gratitude to Lauren, and everybody else, who is contributing to the fundraising efforts, with the project being gifted £3,250 from The Nottingham Building Society.

Jeff said: “By hook or by crook we will get there next year, and I thank everyone helping us on this journey.”

If you want to donate to Lauren’s cause, or find out more about the Rumbletums effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/lauren039s-half-marathon