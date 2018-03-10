SCAM ALERT: Tips on how to guard your personal details

Nottinghamshire Police have issued advice to residents on how they can protect themselves from falling victim to scammers.

Officers advise that you don’t give out personal or bank details on an inbound call or via text and don’t click on any links sent to you, even if this has been sent from your bank.

Action Fraud receives numerous incidents on a daily basis of bank accounts being emptied from these fraud tactics.

Always call back on a number you know to be genuine and from another phone device, this ensures the fraudster is off the line.

Your bank, a reputable company or the police will never:

Try keeping you on the line for hours on end or have their security team ring you

Phone and ask you for your PIN or full banking password, even by tapping them into

your phone keypad

Ask you to withdraw money to hand over to them for safe-keeping or as part of a

police operation

Ask you to transfer money to a safe account for fraud reasons, even if they say it

is in your name

Send someone to your home to collect cash, PIN, cards or cheque books if you are a

victim of fraud

Ask you to purchase goods or vouchers using your card and then hand them over for

safe-keeping

You can report a suspected scam to Action Fraud or get more safety tips at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/