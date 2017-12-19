School breaks to be changed

Pupils in Eastwood and Kimberley will have their summer holiday slashed and their October half term extended.

Plans have been given the go ahead for schools across the whole of Nottitnghamshire to have a five week break during the summer, and a two week break in October.

The changes will take place from the 2019/20 academic year and include a fixed spring break, which will be the first full two weeks of April.

Michelle Bates, The headteacher at Greasley Beauvale Primary School in Eastwood said the views there on the changes were mixed.

“I think there is a real divide in opinions amongst teachers and parents regarding changes to holiday dates.

“The six weeks holidays is a very long time for some children and parents, and I see the reason to shorten this break.

“I also feel that as a class teacher, a weeks’ holiday in Ocotber is sometimes not enough.

“During the holidays, teachers often spend their time assessing and planning for the next term. This unfortunately sometimes leads to their break and time to recharge their batteries being reduced.

“I see both sides to the argument and hope that the delay in change will allow people to plan accordingly.

“I am open to change, and I am glad for the period of notice to allow the change to go smoothly.”

The move follows a six week consultation by Nottinghamshire County Council where more than 6,300 responses were received from parents, teaching staff, governors and trade unions.

More than 57 per cent of those who responded preferred the new holiday pattern.

Almost two-thirds, 2951 of 4937 parents responding were in favour of a shorter summer holiday, whereas 55 per cent - that is 787 of 1419 of teachers and head teachers – preferred the current pattern of a six week summer break and one week half term October break.

Plans were approved at Nottinghamshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee on December 18.

Committee chairman Councillor Philip Owen, who is also a Nuthall councillor, said he was delighted with the high level of engagement and response to the consultation.

He added: “Following the consultation we are responding to the wishes of a sizeable majority of parents across the county who have expressed a preference for the new pattern of school holidays.

“The two week break in October will hopefully benefit younger children feel less tired during the autumn term, so that they can approach the Christmas period still able to function effectively in their studies.”