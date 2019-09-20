School children help decorate Nottingham's Robin Hood statue with Lego

Nottingham's iconic Robin Hood statue has been redecorated with a Lego parrot as part of a national scheme to nurture the creative skills of youngsters.

It is one of seven national landmarks to receive Lego decoration, with school children across the country asked to imagine new and creative ideas for statues and iconography across Britain as part of the 'Rebuild the World' scheme.

Lego brick sharks have also been seen jumping out of the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

While the famous bronze Bull sculpture outside Birmingham’s Bullring & Grand Central shopping centre was given a rainbow mane and a smiling mouth.

And Nottingham's edition has seen the much-loved vigilante receive a colourful friend perched on top of his shoulder, and his weapon was made to look less threatening with a shooting star.

The Lego Group believes that every child is born with incredible creative problem solving capabilities, but says we "need to act now" to nurture that creativity so that it can become a "lifelong skill".

The new addition to the Robin Hood statue.

Marius Lang, head of marketing at The Lego Group, says: “We believe that children are born with natural creative ability.

"They see the world from a unique perspective and have the power to reinvent the world, identifying new solutions and ideas that will shape the future.

"To bring these children’s dream rebuilds to life on some of our nation’s most famous landmarks is hugely exciting and celebrates what Rebuild the World is all about.

"It is about the creative resilience and inspiration from the next generation of builders, seeing the world through children’s eyes using the Lego system in play.”

The new addition to the Robin Hood statue.

Through 'Rebuild the World, The Lego Group want to inspire children to unleash their creativity and kids around the world can also take part by sharing their creations on the Lego Life app or by visiting lego.com/rebuild-the-world-challenge

Families will also have a chance to take part in live rebuilder workshops across the country where they can take part in build challenges and unleash their creativity during October half term.