Schools charity hit scoops third prize

Springbank Primary School in Eastwood have come third in a national creative competition.

The ‘Thank You’ Creative Competition was held by the Royal British Legion.

The School came third in the Music category with their song ‘Poppies of Red’ .

The judges were extremely impressed with the choir and have congratulated the children with their hard work.

There were 1,100 entries in the music category.

Their song will now be promoted nationally by the Royal British Legion on their website and social media channels.

The School will be mentioned in the written program at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10.

This competition is part of the ‘Thank You’ campaign which was launched by the Poppy Appeal for the World War One Centenary.

The Royal British Legion is leading the nation in saying thank you to those who fought and died in the First World War.

Caroline Salloway , Music teacher at Springbank Primary School wrote the song a year ago after she was inspired by poppies around the school .

She said: “I wanted to write a song that the children could get involved with. My husband helped me with the production and we recorded the children singing the song on a very hot day in June during assembly”.

The song was not originally meant for this competition. Caroline wanted to write a charity single which would raise money for The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes. She was looking on the Royal British Legion website for ways to fundraise when she found the ‘Thank You’ Creative Competition.

She said: “It all just came together, I just happened to come across it and decided to enter”.

The children at Springbank Primary School are all very excited about the news. They have known about their top three result since October 16. However the results were officially announced this week.

The School performed their charity single at the Mansfield Palace Theatre as part of their Festival of Remembrance on Sunday October 28.

Caroline said: “the children felt like popstars, they had their own dressing room. We raised £100 from CD sales and we’ve raised £400 overall which will all go to the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes”.

Other schools have been singing the song too and using it to learn more about World War One.

Caroline said: “The children have learnt a lot through it, They see the poppies around a lot but its difficult to understand what they really mean, I wrote the song to tell them about the First World War but in a softer way so that they can understand”

Springbank Primary will be performing their song ‘Poppies of Red’ at Greasley Sports centre on November 10 and St Mary’s Church in Eastwood on November 11 at their remembrance service.

The song is available on iTunes and Youtube and Google Play .