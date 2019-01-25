Sentences expected soon in Lyrico Steede killing

Five young people are set to be sentenced for their part in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Bulwell.

Lyrico Steede died five days after he was knifed in the chest, back and leg, in February last year.

An 11-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard he was lured to a park by a 15-year-old girl before being chased and stabbed by four boys.

Kasharn Campbell, who turned 20 on Sunday, of no fixed address, and 18-year-old Christian Jameson, from Kirkbride Court in Chilwell, were both found guilty of murder.

Remmell Miller-Campbell, 18, formerly of Sneinton Boulevard in Sneinton, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were also found guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder.

The court, presided over by Mr Justice Lavender, heard of previous convictions, and mitigation from the defendants’ barristers.

The court heard that Kasharn Campbell was convicted of possession of a blade, in August 2016, after he had been stabbed and hospitalised.

Jameson and Miller-Campbell were present at an incident in Basford, in May 2017, when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed twice.

Jameson was acquitted of wounding, but found guilty of affray, while Miller-Campbell was acquitted of all charges, following a trial, in March last year.

Andrew Wheeler said Kasharn Campbell was studying at college full-time at the time of the murder.

His own father had been murdered in the US, when Campbell was only seven.

Brian St Louis QC, said Miller-Campbell was “genuinely remorseful”, there was no evidence that he carried a knife that night, and he was not present when the injuries were inflicted.

Vanessa Marshall QC, for Jameson, said his age was his best mitigation as he was only 17 and three months at the time of the offence.

“He is still very young and very immature,” she said. “His role was encouragement rather than active participation.”

The 16-year-old girl had no previous convictions, said John Butterfield QC, adding: “She will straighten up and fly right.”

Clive Stockwell said the 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time, played the most minor role.

He said: “He was the last to be involved in this joint venture. He was involved in this on the spur of the moment.”

The sentences are expected soon.