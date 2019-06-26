Service celebrates reopening of Kimberley church after renovation

A service of celebration and dedication was held on Sunday to mark the reopening of Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley after a £350,000 renovation project.

The building was closed for six months while the old wooden floor was ripped out and replaced, the interior was replastered and redecorated, and a new kitchen and toilets were built.

The service, which was led by the Bishop of Sherwood, the Rt Rev Tony Porter, was described as “a joy” by Holy Trinity’s rector, Canon Barbara Holbrook. It coincided with a Green Festival weekend which focused on protecting the planet and recycling.