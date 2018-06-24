Skimming devices being used at Notts cash machines

Two bank cards have been swallowed at Nottinghamshire cash machines following reports of skimming devices being used.

Yesterday, Saturday June 23 Nottinghamshire Police received reports of ATMS being tampered with.

A force spokesman said: “We’ve had a couple of reports of skimming devices being used on cash machines in the Eastwood and West Bridgford areas yesterday, Saturday June 23.

“Please shield your pin when using ATMs and look out for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary. In both incidents, the card was swallowed up after use.

“If you have any concerns, please call us on 101 as soon as possible and contact the bank in question.”