Snow and ice warning issued by Met Office for Nottinghamshire with disruption to travel possible

Snow and ice could cause travel disruption and injuries in Nottinghamshire, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for between 6pm tonight (Thursday) and 12 noon on Friday.

The warning states: "Showers will develop during Thursday night and continue into Friday morning falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow. Snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible in places by Friday morning. Ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces."

The warning adds that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. It also states that some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces should be expected as well as probably some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.