Snow could be on its way to Nottinghamshire this weekend

If you're planning to get out and about in Nottinghamshire on Saturday, you might need to rethink your plans as we could be set for some snow.

The Met Office is forecasting a cold day on Saturday, with rain and some hill snow.

Snow could be on the way to Nottinghamshire this weekend.

Temperatures are also set to fall this weekend, with forecasters predicting lows of -2°C.

The Met Office forecast for Thursday to Saturday states: "Thursday, occasional sunny spells, mostly dry, although some coastal showers. A brisk, colder wind. Friday, similar but winds lighter. Cold. Saturday, rain with some hill snow, moving east. Strong winds."

The current forecast for Nottinghamshire on The Weather Channel website for Saturday is for a cold day, with rain and a high temperature of 4°C.