Storm Ali: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Nottinghamshire

The weather in Nottinghamshire is set to be a mixed bag this week as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and heavy rain.

Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Nottinghamshire tonight, (Wednesday, September 19).

Storm Ali hits the UK.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight?

Winds slowly easing through the evening with some good clear spells for a time.

However, further cloud and occasional rain is likely to spread from the west overnight.

Some of the rain could be rather heavy and persistent.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain across the region, and with rain becoming persistent and locally heavy at times.

Winds freshening later in the day.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Nottinghamshire?

Friday cooler, windy with sunny spells and blustery showers.

Less breezy on Saturday, but mostly dry and bright.

Probably windy on Sunday with some heavy rain, perhaps turning showery later.

There is currently yellow weather warnings for Friday, Sunday and Monday.