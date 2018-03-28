Stream of poppies to remember dead

A stream of poppies will flower in Kimberley later this summer to mark the centenery of the end of World War One.

Children from Hollywell Primary School, on Hardy Street in the town, scattered the seeds in the shape of a stream in Hall On Wong Park – and invited along Broxtowe dignitaries to join them.

The event was attended by Anna Soubry, Broxtowe MP, Councillor Halimah Khaled , Broxtowe mayor, Coun Shane Easom, Broxtowe borough council leisure and environment committee chairman, and Coun Mel Crow, council deputy leader.

Coun Easom said: “The whole idea was to have a visual reminder – something slightly different.

“This year will be 100 years. It’s important to bring it back to the front of people’s minds.

“It’s a good opportunity to remind people of the sacrifices people made. People will know what it’s all about this year - it will be different.

“The schoolchildren being involved means they now have a good grasp of it.”

When the poppies flower later this summer, they will provide a poignant visual tribute to those who fought and were killed during the war.

The children also planted woodland wildflowers and shrubs to help improve biodiversity in the nature reserve.

Tracey Harlin, deputy head teacher and Year 4 teacher at Hollywell, said: “Our children really enjoyed taking part in the sowing of the poppies and planting new trees and shrubs.

“It’s great to be part of something that can be enjoyed by our local community.”

World War One ended in 1918 – exactly 100 years ago.

As well as the poppy seeds, wooden poppies are to be planted around Kimberley War Memorial and in Main Street over the coming months for each local soldier who died.

A wooden poppy will be placed for each Kimberley soldier on the 100th anniversary date of their death.

The last poppy will be dedicated to T W Naylor on November 11, 2018 – Armistice day.

Work to stabilise and restore the town’s War Memorial has also started in readiness for a special Armistice Day this November.