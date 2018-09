Today will be a cloudy start for most but there will be sunny spells developing this afternoon.

Although temperatures will increase to 23 °C later today southerly winds will also be increasing.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Storm Helene bringing some strong winds by the end of the night. Mainly clear at first but becoming very cloudy with outbreaks of rain, more frequent over the Peak District.”