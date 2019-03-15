Sutton burglar took cash from barber’s shop

A Sutton man who broke into a barber’s shop and stole over £1,000 in cash was traced by police through blood he left at the scene.

Kieron Millin smashed a rear window with a breeze block and entered Ben’s Barbers, New Street, on the night of February 15.

He took a Playstation 4, £250 cash from the till and £800 from a metal tin, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Police found blood on the premises which they traced to Millin.

The day before he bought £27 of goods at Costcutters with a bank card which had been stolen from a Sutton home, Mr Carr added.

And on February 24 he used another bank card, stolen from a works van, at Huthwaite service station, where he made five transactions totalling £113.

On November 26, he stole two hoovers from B&M Homestores, worth £119, and childrens’ toys, worth £44, from Asda on December 2 .

In police interview, on March 14, he accepted he had gone into the barber’s shop.

He claimed he found a wallet and used the card until it was declined, and he was given the other card at an address where he had gone to buy drugs, said Mr Carr.

Millin denied being involved in any burglaries

The court heard he tested postitive for opiates and cocaine at the police station and was jailed last year for 14 weeks after a conviction for theft from a vehicle.

He also failed to comply with post sentence supervision meetings on February 6, 13 and 28.

Sarah Heale, mitigating, said Millin has “a long difficulty, on-and-off, with drugs and finds life very difficult on occasions.”

“He sometimes remains offence-free when he is working and in contact with his two children and former partner,” she said.

“When things go out of control, if he loses work or the relationship with his former partner breaks down, he sadly falls back into drug use.”

He was released from prison without any income or a home at the time of the offences, Ms Neale said.

He hopes to set up a car wash business at a friend’s garage on his release, she added.

Millin, 38, care of Chatsworth Street, admitted all the offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates said they had no alternative except custody because of his “prolific” offending.

He was given a total of 42 weeks in custody. He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.