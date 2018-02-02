Sutton drink driver jailed after booze mission

A boozer who drove through Sutton to buy more alcohol in the early hours of the morning and was seen weaving across the road by the police has been jailed.

Miroslav Jakubison’s Vauxhall Corsa was followed from Priestsic Road, where he was seen travelling too slowly and hitting the kerb, and he was stopped at the petrol station on Huthwaite Road, Sutton, at 4am, on January 13.

A test revealed he had 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jakubison, 45, of Forest Road, Sutton, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence, via a Slovakian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he was given a suspended sentence on November 22, 2017. And he has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from 2012.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He had been drinking at a friend’s house. He chose to drive and buy more alcohol.

“Since he last appeared in court his circumstances have improved. He now has his own address and is in employment.

“He is on a zero hours contract but he has been offered a full contract, which he would lose if the sentence were to be activated.”

Magistrates said the offence was so serious because he had reoffended while on a suspended sentence order, and it was his second drink driving offence.

The original sentence, reduced to 16 weeks, was activated, and six weeks, to run concurrently, were added for the second driving offence.

He was banned for 36 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.