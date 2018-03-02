Sutton man hit sapling while over the limit

A Sutton man hit a speed bump and drove into a sapling while he was over the drink drive limit, a court heard.

Liam Molloy and his Honda Civic were found by police on Mill Lane, at 10.10pm on February 4.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said he had been drinking Belgian lager at his sister’s house, but there had been an argument, and he drove home.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Molloy, who works in the aerospace industry and often drives his ill mother to hospital, may have to move closer to work following the ban.

“He didn’t intend to drive back. He didn’t feel too intoxicated,” he said. “The only damage was to his own vehicle and the car has been scrapped.”

Molloy, 27, of Church Lane, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £405, with costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.

He was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 128 days if completed before January 2019.