Sutton man’s homophobic assault after his night club romance was upset

A Sutton man who was trying to go home with woman he met in a night club beat up her friend after it was revealed he was married with children, a court heard.

Kyle Garfield had been speaking with the woman outside the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, in Mansfield, at 12.30am, on February 16, when his friend advised the woman’s male friend to look him up on Facebook.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He did and told the woman. At that point she ran across the road.

“The defendant said: “I was going to go home with her.”

“The woman’s friend thought no more of it and walked off to get a taxi for himself.

“He was grabbed by the neck and pulled backwards into a bush. He was punched in the face a number of times.

“He didn’t have the opportunity to move and says he got stuck in the bush. He doesn’t remember much of what happened after that.”

The court heard the assault was aggravated because Garfield also shouted homophobic abuse at his victim, who is gay.

The man was taken to King’s Mill Hospital by a friend, but left without receiving treatment because it took so long to be seen, added Mr Carr.

He was left with tenderness to both hands and face and shooting pains in his arms. He is awaiting a corneal transplant and was concerned about how the assault would affect him.

In police interview, Garfield said he couldn’t remember anything after downing over a dozen vodka red bulls.

“He had been trying to get a taxi with the woman,” Mr Carr said.

Garfield, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I have been an absolute idiot. I had too many drinks.

“I am not a homophobe. My uncle is homosexual. I use the words at work. It wasn’t a homophobic reference.”

Probation officer Tracey Jefferson said: “It was his birthday around that time and his partner said it was all right for him to go out and make a night of it.

“When not in drink he says he is not an aggressive person. He understands that his victim would be apprehensive about going out in the future.

“He believes he has let everyone down, himself, his family and his children.”

Garfield, 29, of Burn Street, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates said it was a nasty attack at night time in the town centre against a vulnerable victim, but noted Garfield had no previous convictions.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also handed 150 hours of unpaid work - 50 hours of which were added for the homophobic remarks he made.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85, and an £85 government surcharge, as well as compensation of £250 to his victim.