Sutton man sent back to prison after row with step-dad

A Sutton man who fell out with his stepfather while on bail has been sent back to prison to await trial, a court heard.

Liam Gilbert was curfewed to the address on Victoria Street, between 7pm and 6am, but was nowhere to be found when officers checked at 8pm, on January 21.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “He got into a conflict with his stepfather who told him to get out.

“He took his electronic tag and went to stay at his sister’s house and handed himself into police yesterday.”

When the magistrates remanded him to custody for failing to comply with his bail conditions, Gilbert became angry.

He shouted: “I have been complying. I have got a full-time job. I am not bothered about going to jail.”

Gilbert, 26, admitted breaching the curfew, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was remanded to Nottingham Crown Court for a hearing on a conspiracy to burgle charge, on March 27.