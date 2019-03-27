Sutton man smashed up mum’s home while trying to quit drugs

A Sutton man began self-harming and smashed up his mother’s home while trying to come off drugs, a court heard.

Jamie Moore begged for help and then began smashing doors with his fists and elbows, and broke his mother’s mobile phone, at her Priestic Road flat, on March 20.

She took him to the doctor, who gave him Diazempam, but when that wore off, he began cutting himself on the neck, face and arm, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

His mother took him to King’s Mill Hospital, where he was told he needed to get a drug-specific appointment.

When they returned home at 2am, he picked up a chair and damaged a kitchen table, and began punching doors.

“She was frightened by his behaviour,” Ms Fawcett said. “She gave him £5 to buy mamba. When the drugs wore off, his mother went to a neighbour to call for help.”

The court heard he had no recollection of stealing £350 of perfume, from Asda, Sutton, at 12.15pm, on January 3.

He ran off towards Outtram Street when challenged, but was later arrested and tested positive for cocaine.

Probation officer Greta Percival said: “He was very ashamed of his actions and he admitted his behaviour was shocking.

“There has been a history of domestic violence with is mother with the last one recorded in 2010.”

She said trouble began for Moore when a relationship broke down in 2014.

The dad-of-two had described “several very concerning incidents” over the last two weeks, Ms Percival added.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said Moore had been trying to stop taking drugs, and suffers from mental health issues.

“It seems the two days he spent in custody have helped him somewhat,” he said.

“It forced him to be clean. He has a network of support around him.”

Moore, 36, now care of Pear Tree Drive, Shirebrook, admitted theft and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was given a 12 month community order with a drug rehabilition programme to address his issues.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £200 compensation to his mother, and £200 to Asda.

