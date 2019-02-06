The Met Office has issued a warning for ‘heavy winds’ as storm heads for our region

Batten down those hatches- it’s about to get a bit breezy up in here.

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for wind across the East Midlands as the region prepares to face a nasty storm on Friday (February 8).

Forecasters say: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday.

“Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday.

“Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday.”

Inland gusts of 50mph are expected- although this could rise to in excess of 60mph, the Met Office warned.

Bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday will present ‘an additional hazard’.

The warning is set to stay in place 6pm on Saturday.

