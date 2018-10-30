The Spinney’s day centre support group receives £250 towards festive celebrations

A support group which provides a lifeline for lonely, isolated and vulnerable people in Nuthall, has received a welcome boost towards its Christmas party and festive celebrations.

Dedicated volunteers who run a day centre at the Spinney were presented with a cheque for £250 from Nottinghamshire county councillor Philip Owen’s Divisional Fund which helps individuals, groups and organisations with their respective projects.

Kathleen Doyle who played her part in forming the Spinney Day Centre in 1974,is the driving force behind the initiative aided by fellow stalwarts Janice Lee,Sheila Longdon and Kathy Elson.

Volunteer drivers play a big part by providing free transport for members who are picked up from their homes,taken to the Spinney and later taken home afterwards.

“Our members enjoy morning coffee and later lunch,after which guest speakers give interesting talks on various subjects,or we have games of bingo,and entertainers contribute on occasions while afternoon tea all add to a varied programme,” said Kath Doyle.

“We are delighted with Coun Owen’s support. His funding will go towards our festive celebrations and Christmas party.”

If anyone is interested in joining the day centre group contact Kathleen on 0115 9137754 or Janice on 0115 9386494 for further details.