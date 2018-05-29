‘The sun shone for a record turnout at our family fun day’

An RAF Hurricane plane was the star of the show at this year’s Greasley Gathering event which saw a record turnout.

The flypast took place just after midday, with the pilot laping the parish three times for everybody to see the spectacle.

Greasley Gathering Family Fun Day 2018. Star Wars characters from East Midlands Garrison.

Greasley Gatheing committee secretary Rita Pickering said: “The plane arrived right on time and it wasn’t just everyone at the site that saw it, all the pubs that took part saw it as well so everyone in the parish got a good view of it.

“He did three laps and on the last one he dipped his wings to say ‘cheers’. It went down really well with everyone.”

The event on bank Holiday Monday saw 2,000 people come and go and the local pubs were packed to the rafters.

Organisers said it was a huge success, with a record, turnout, everything running smoothly and beautiful weather.

“It was just such a success. It went fantastically.

“The cars came, the weather was great. Everything just worked in our favour,” said Mrs Pickering.

“We had a lot more stuff this year too. We had the climbing wall which had over 100 kids or adults use it and we had lots more people come and enjoy the day. The most we’ve ever had.

“I think it just seems to get busier and busier every year as more and more people get to hear about it and obviously the sun brings people out as well.”

The event, in its fourth year, usually attracts a maximum of 1,500 people. Last year 1,000 came due to bad weather.

The new Mayor of Broxtowe, Cllr. Derek Burnett, MBE, officially opened the event just after 10.30am.

Mrs Pickering said: “I think he was quite taken aback because he did the official opening and then he came back again later.”

There was a full days entertainment for the whole family, including the famous vintage red London tour buses to ferry everyone from venue to venue, the creation station for the youngsters to ‘make and take’ and the racing room cars on a track powered by pedaling a bike.

Two choirs, the Glee Choir and the Rock ‘n Soul Singers were back by popular demand, as well as the very talented Nottingham Youth Jazz Combo with their

excellent repertoire of lively music.

Darth Vader visited again this year, accompanied by Stormtroopers and The Wookiees and Colliers’ Wood was back on the route with a miner’s cave to crawl

through and other activities provided by the Friends of Colliers’ Wood.

Visitors had a walk through Moorgreen to see the display of scarecrow and there were classic cars, netball skills workshop and a dog display.

The climbing wall and karate display were both new this year and proved very popular.

Greasley Church put on a craft fair and The Horse and Groom, Queen’s Head, Royal Oak, Hayloft, New Inn and the Forester’s Arms all put on bouncy castles, barbecues, karaoke and live music. Beauvale Priory hosted a beer festival.

The event costs about £4,500 to put on. Between £600 and £800 is raised from the tombola dn refreshments and organisers rely on grant funding to make up the rest.

For more info go to: www. Greasleygathering.net.