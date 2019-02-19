Third break in at Eastwood car wash in last six months

A car wash and car centre were broken into in Eastwood.

The incident happened between 4pm on February 17, and 8am on February 18.

The car wash in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, had been broken into and the offenders had then accessed the adjacent building which was the car centre.

The offenders had smashed the lock off the office door to the car wash and they had removed and stolen a Stihl saw from there.

The offenders then smashed through an internal door into the car centre office and they conducted a messy search of all the drawers but nothing had been taken from there.

This site was previously targeted for burglary on October 20, and December 2.