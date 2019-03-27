This is how many people are having affairs in these Nottinghamshire towns

A new map has been created by Illicit Encounters, detailing how many people in each town have signed up to the website for married people looking to have an affair. And the number is up on last year with Illicit Encounters saying they've found "particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum."

1. Bulwell 774 people having an affair. Last year - 702

2. Eastwood 1002 people having an affair. Last year- 869.

3. Hucknall 431 having an affair. Last year - 552.

4. Kirkby 1236 people having an affair. Last year - 1130.

