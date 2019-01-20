This is what the weather will be like today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, January 20).

Rather cloudy at first, but mostly dry, although some eastern parts starting brighter, and colder with frost possible.

Staying dry through the day, with cloud gradually thickening, although some limited brighter or sunny spells will remain possible. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Cloudy, but mostly dry overnight, although a few outbreaks of light rain, sleet or perhaps hill snow possible.

Chance of the odd clear spell, along with a patchy frost. Minimum temperature -1 °C.