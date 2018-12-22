This is what you can expect from the weather this weekend

Here is the weekend weather forecast for the East Midlands.

According to the Met office, Saturday will be damp in places at first, but brightening to a much-improved day with sunny spells and only isolated showers. Perhaps remaining cloudier in the Peak District, with patchy light rain. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Sunday will be wet again. While remaining rather cloudy, it should become drier towards Christmas, with an increased likelihood of mist and fog. Coldest in the north, perhaps with overnight frosts.