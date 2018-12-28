This is why Nottinghamshire could be set for heavy snow and freezing conditions in the new year

January 2019 is set to see freezing temperatures and heavy snow sweeping across much of the northern half of the UK, forecasters warn.

Although 2018 is set to finish on a mild note with a similar theme continuing for the first week in 2019, the weather is set to turn a lot colder by mid January.



The change to much more wintry conditions is set to come about due to a phenomenon knows as Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).



A SSW event early in 2018 led to what was dubbed the Beast from the East which brought heavy snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the UK from Siberia.

Forecasters across the globe are currently confident another SSW event is imminent which would likely lead to a repeat of wintry conditions we saw in February and March of this year.

According to the Met Office’s latest long-range forecast the northern half of the UK is likely to see snow in January.

The forecast reads: “The second week of January will probably become unsettled in most areas, giving heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north, where severe gales are possible.



“Hill snow is likely, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north.

“By mid-month there is a greater chance of colder weather, with an increasing likelihood of frost, fog and snow, and these conditions will probably continue for the rest of the period.

Nottinghamshire is set for a cold snap in January

“Despite the potential change to colder weather during mid-January, some milder, wet and windy interludes remain possible throughout the period.”



