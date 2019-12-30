'Tis the season to be jolly aware of recycling

At Christmas time we tend to buy and use more products compared with other times of the year – whether decorating the house, having to de-ice the car or buying extra food and drink products to get ready for festive gatherings.

It’s estimated that UK households will be throwing away more than 277,000 miles of Christmas wrapping paper.

That’s enough to stretch to the moon!

The good news is, many of the items we buy at this time of the year can be recycled in your kerbside recycling bin.

Drinks cans, plastic bottles, aerosol cans, cardboard boxes, newspapers, Christmas cards and paper that isn’t waxed, shiny or glittered can all be recycled.

This yearr, the council and Veolia are encouraging county residents to recycle their waste electrical and electronic items at any of the 12 recycling centres in Nottinghamshire as part of the Recycle for Charity campaign.

For every tonne of small domestic appliances taken to any recycling centres in Nottinghamshire during December and January Veolia will donate £5 to the chairman's charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association.

What’s more, Veolia has promised to donate an additional £500 bonus to the charity if the total reaches 500 tonnes by the end of January.

So, if you have any broken items like kettles, irons, hairdryers, mobile phones or games consoles gathering dust at home, or indeed Christmas lights that have lost their twinkle, take them to your local recycling centre and help make a difference this Christmas.

The county’s recycling centres will be running normal opening hours (8am to 4pm) over the festive period, apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will be closed.

There has been 47,000 tonnes of dry mixed recycling received the main recycling centre in 2019.

This included cardboard, paper, plastic bottles, margarine tubs, yoghurt pots, food and drinks cans, and aerosol cans.

Also, more than 95 per cent of all household waste was either recycled, composted or sent for energy recovery.

For more information, click here.