This is today's weather forecast for East Midlands, according to the Met office.

This morning will see any early mist or fog patches quickly clearing then a mostly dry but chilly start with some sunny spells. Cloudier by afternoon with scattered showers, these merging to give some more general rain in the south by evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight a band of more general showery rain and some hill snow will clear slowly north through the region overnight, with most parts dry with some cloud breaks by morning. Minimum temperature 2 °C.