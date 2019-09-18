A610 closed in both directions at Eastwood following serious collision

The A610 has been closed in both directions this morning (Wednesday, September 18), following a serious collision at Eastwood.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 6am this morning following the report of the collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The A610 will remain closed for some time, with officers warning the public to expect delays to traffic and transport while they continue their work at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 68 of 18 September 2019.